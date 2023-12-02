F1 confirms its grid

The drivers we will see in Bahrain on the weekend of March 2, 2024 will be the same ones we greeted in Abu Dhabi last Sunday. A unique case, more than rare, considering how the Formula 1 market often runs faster than the cars. All confirmed, but until when? In fact, no one will guarantee the current drivers a place for the whole of 2024: the change between Nyck de Vries and Daniel Ricciardo is just the latest case of an ever-active market which will be further revived in a summer that promises to be fiery.

Looking at the contracts of the 20 starting drivers who will form the 2024 grid, 14 are expiring at the end of 2024. Among these, also big names like Charles LeclercCarlos SainzSergio Perez and Fernando Alonso; to these are added the lineup of Alpine, Williams, AlphaTauri, Sauber and Haas.

A flat year on the market (as well as on the track) could therefore be followed by a fireworks season. And if it is true that the Ferrari drivers seem safe (president John Elkann confirmed this), Sergio Perez’s seat is one of the most wobbly seats ever. In a few months, a place could therefore become available in the team that is dominating Formula 1, a circumstance that could trigger an impetuous domino effect. The same goes for Fernando Alonso: the variable, in the Spaniard’s case, is obviously linked to his desire to remain in F1 and in Aston Martin, certainly not to results that have been sensational.

In short, the 2024 grid is a “precarious” grid. This is a term that can clash with those who are truly precarious and sweat for confirmation every day. The Formula 1 driver certainly does not suffer from these limitations, but the adjective serves to make people understand how 2024 is a year of possible revolutions, even among small-medium sized teams. With the confirmation of Logan Sargeant for next year, none of the last five teams in the latest constructors’ standings have a driver for 2025. A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the youngsters who found the doors barred for next season: Théo Pourchaire, Felipe Drugovich, Frederic Vesti, Liam Lawson and the next Formula 2 winner will certainly have their antennas straight.