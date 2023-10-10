The Mossos TEDAX work in a post office that has been evicted in Girona due to a hooliganism. David Borrat (EFE)

A mischief by a young man who fired pepper spray at a Post Office on Avenida Ramon Folch in Girona has left 11 people with throat irritation and coughing and has caused a massive deployment of emergency teams. Among them the Technological Risk Group (GRIT) of the Generalitat Firefighters and the TEDAX, the bomb squads of the Mossos d’Esquadra.

In the middle of the afternoon, a call to 112 warned of the presence of some type of substance in the Post Office environment that would be causing irritation and coughing to 11 of the 17 workers and users present in the office. Two Local Police officers have attended the scene and have suffered the same symptoms and it has been decided to evacuate the building. The Mossos investigation has made it possible to discover that she was a hooligan and they have identified the perpetrator.

Shortly before six in the afternoon, a call from a woman who warned of the cough of the majority of those present at the post office activated a macro deployment with eight Firefighters, including the Technological Risk Group, who, equipped with orange PPE, entered. in the building with detector devices for various substances and they have not found anything. Neither package nor white powder. When they left, their colleagues disinfected them.

They also waited for the TEDAX of the Mossos to arrive from Barcelona, ​​who, equipped with their respective equipment for this type of case and fully covered, entered the office around 9:15 p.m. and found nothing either. Meanwhile, the Local Police and other Mossos agents had the surroundings cordoned off. For their part, those affected have been treated outside by members of the Medical Emergency System (SEM) who have given them a glass of water and their symptoms have soon disappeared. Once the TEDAX have left the building, they have been allowed to re-enter the building to collect their things so they can go home.

While everyone was inspecting the property, the investigators learned that something similar had happened in another establishment in Girona and this made them suspicious. In the end they ended up finding out that it was the prank of two young men of Moroccan origin who entered the Post Office this afternoon and one of them allegedly used pepper spray. Investigators have identified the suspect and in the next few hours a statement is expected to be taken.

