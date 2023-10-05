A prank with a “revived” tree was caught on video published in Telegram-Moscow News channel.

In the video, a man is disguised as a tree: while he does not move, it seems that this is an artificial plant in a pot. When people pass by, the tree suddenly “comes to life.” The video shows the prankster’s victims flinching, jumping and screaming in fear.

“People with weak hearts left the chat”, “It’s funny, but you can wet your panties”, “I would kick you in the face”, “Why aren’t men scared?”, “Someone may not be able to withstand such joy”, “ You can just grunt”, “Then the woman tore off a couple of branches on the sides and the top of this tree”, “He risks getting hit with cabbage soup. But the idea is cool,” “Moron jokes that can get you hit on the head,” the users wrote.