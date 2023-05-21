The uproar was caused by a joke made by Chinese actor Li Haoshi in Beijing last week, marking the biggest scandal yet for a form of entertainment that has gained popularity through small shows.

Comedy shows became popular in China during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people spent more time indoors watching them.

The most popular of these was a show produced by Chao Guao Culture Media, the company that was at the center of the current buzz.

Comedian Li shot to fame when someone posted a description of a joke he made at a show on May 13, seen as insulting to the Chinese military.

Beijing police said on its Weibo account that they were investigating Li.

The Beijing Culture and Tourism Bureau imposed a fine of 14.7 million yuan ($2.13 million) on Chao Guao and banned it from hosting any performances in Beijing and Shanghai.

“We will never allow any company or individual to use the Chinese capital as a stage to deliberately slander the People’s Liberation Army’s glorious image,” the office said.

Other comedy companies have canceled scheduled shows without giving a reason.