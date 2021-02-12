The longer the pandemic pulls on the nerves, the greater the willingness to outrage. This makes it difficult to distinguish between actual and supposed scandals. Recently, there was concern about the low willingness of nurses to vaccinate. Now the opposite phenomenon is making the headlines: vaccination precursors. People who, through government and relationships, get a vaccination when it’s not their turn yet.

There are apparently cases where people abuse acquaintances and power in order to be vaccinated out of turn, in Halle and elsewhere. That needs to be clarified. So what? The patient protection foundation demands Penalties, at least fines.

But is the problem so widespread that this bureaucratic effort is necessary? And don’t forget: In this country – unlike in France or Spain – noticeable fines against people who disregard the mask requirement, distance and quarantine rules are considered excessive.

If it turns out that the pushing ahead is a deliberate avoidance of priorities for personal gain and the pushing ahead and their helpers are politicians and doctors associated with them, there are consequences even without a catalog of fines: If their misstep becomes public, their reputation suffers. Who will vote for such representatives in the next election? Who can confide in such doctors?

There are also the reverse examples. Those entitled to vaccinate did not show up for the appointment; their cans are left and should be thrown away. Why shouldn’t they be used to protect others who serve the community despite the high risk of coronavirus: clergymen who provide pastoral care to the sick and the healthy and comfort the dying; Police officers who may meet corona deniers.

It is just pragmatic to vaccinate them with excess doses. Not to do that or to punish them for an allegedly unfair advantage would be the scandal in this constellation.

Large gray area between the extremes

The cases described are extremes on which most people can easily agree. Abuse of power for personal vaccination advantage is not permitted. The pragmatic use of surplus doses for people who serve the community makes sense. The number of cases in the gray area in between will be far greater.

A certain blurring is unavoidable in the mammoth task of initially vaccinating more than 70 million people over the age of 16, who are spread across Germany in very different population densities. No vaccinations are yet approved for children and adolescents.

You can calculate how many doses are needed when and where, strictly based on age, priority list and living conditions. But apart from the logistical challenge, the reality of everyday vaccination will never be congruent with the plan.

The temptation during a vaccination day

This inevitably opens up the temptation: What to do during and at the end of a vaccination day if it is foreseeable that doses will remain? Certainly, not every vaccination center can adjust its priorities as it sees fit. Anyone who thinks it is fundamentally wrong must urge politics to change it. But a little local flexibility is allowed as long as it remains understandable.

There is the 60-year-old supermarket cashier who takes care of the 85-year-old father at home and accompanies him to the vaccination appointment. Why not vaccinate when the cans are there? This improves his protection.

But there are also much more dubious counterexamples possible: Perhaps the vaccine doctor, who is also the director of the local tennis club and is waiting for a building permit, invites the mayor and councilors and happens to have vaccination doses ready?

Ironic consequences of the outrage

The stories about supposed and real vaccination precursors are as colorful as life is full. Whatever the exceptions to the rule, word will get around.

Social control is mostly effective, at least in an open society. The power of the mighty is seldom enough to keep scandals secret. The cases that have already become known speak for themselves. And maybe they even have a good thing: If this makes vaccines even more desirable, so that the population’s willingness to vaccinate continues to increase.