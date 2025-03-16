03/16/2025



Updated at 9:04 p.m.





Test surpassed in Menorca. It may not brightly. And. Was it ever about that? Never really. This is going to win and, if you can, the way the Betis Basketball during almost all the footage in Menorca. With defensive solidity, controlling the rhythm of the party and without many troubles. Playing five against five. The season, long, has put many exams to this team, of all kinds. The last one, compete with a single base in the template due to Cvetkovic’s injury. How to behave with a single game director available was the main fear of his visit to Menorca and Betis Basketball took the commitment displaying the pragmatism manual. Carrying the game where he wanted, unexpectedly without triple (only four succeeded with fourteen attempts) and with Radoncicgood news that should be repeated more often, standing out in the scoring chapter (17 points) and valuation (22). It was a Betis Coral that relaxed in excess at the end and gave an unnecessary suspense to his 19th victory. The counterpart and bitterness gesture of his bulky defeat in Burgos, in his penultimate exit at home, became a satisfaction smile in Menorca.

The Verdiblancos had trouble holding Lukovic and Arteagawhich are mobile and treasure quality. There found a reef that exploded the Mahonés painting to take advantages against a cold starting Betis in defense that would soon acquire temperature. Benite took the compass when Renfroe He left for the bank and Gonzalo gave, this time, minutes to all his players. That there are not many, just ten already, with the Cvetkovic injury. Radoncic entered the game well And between Montenegrino, Hughes and Jelinek allied to expand to the range of scorers and take the controls. A thunderous mate of Hughesflying soul, threw the lock to the first quarter (18-23) with a betis that had succeeded 69% of its shots to the basket. Not bad. The team, that seemed, had taken the measure to the rival and the game, but The return of the couple Lukovic-Arteaga caused havoc again on the Verdiblanco board. Both showed easily taking advantage of the nth interior tandem armed by García de Vitoria: López de la Torre-Kasibabu. If the ball reached the painting of Betis Basketball, problems. Good luck that the team did not get stuck in attack and found production routes beyond the Benite-Hughes duo. TENDEsuddenly, he became great, a bass for the Menorcan defense, and in a few minutes he took up to three fouls. The Sierraleonés, from the free kick, stretched Betis (26-33).

Jelinek then missed a triple and Hughes escaped the referees a foul that could also be an unsportsmanlike for despair of the Verdiblanco coach and disbelief of the American. Radoncic, who is always asked for a little more, was one of the most inspired by Betis being vertical and easily scoring. Behind, Betis rowed, Hughes bounced, everyone got involved and fueled much better when Arteaga and Lukokic rested on their bench. With 28-37, Menorca stopped it because Betis had it short-circuited, dry. If the Balearic Islands use alternative defenses and ‘trapped’ a lot, Betis also has records and can be concrete, as it was doing, generating a lot of confusion in rival attacks. The guest had the game at the desired cooking point, although he failed to get ten of advantage. It was achieved by Álex Suárez, with three free throws on the edge of the intermediate. Hughes sealed 33-43 to the recess completing a first amending time of his team. With his basketball he had generated the desired context to capture the game that best fits its resources. It was a dominating betis and based on efficiency and pragmatism, without displays or high combustion phases (only two triples). With fifteen minus field shots (and nine more since 4.60) than his rival, he earned ten.

Without triples

Of the changing rooms he returned along the same line, with his head cold, hot heart, reading each defense well and Debisschop porfiando for each rebound. And grabbing them, in carpanta mode. Renfroe and Benite scored and Menorca was put in Cone’s hands, which truly has dynamite. The hosts were looking for a turning point to turn the game. And they believed to find that key with a triple of Lukovic (44-51) and a foul in Tunde attack that Alderete transformed from 4.60 (46-51). 7-0 partial and the fear of Betis Basketball was already evident. Worrying symptoms, because even Hughes lost a ball that did not dominate. He lacked points. The team had stopped. Renfroe attended Tunde after a great recovery of Hughes forced by the African pivot (46-54) and Cone took the technique to protest. Then the local coach, Javier Zamora, took another, but Betis only took advantage of two of the four free throws (46-56). The referees, to all this, added an error of appreciation in each play and Tunde was loaded with the fourth staff. Six adjusted the Menorca (50-56) at the end of the third quarter and Betis had to reactivateespecially in attack and in its great weapon, the triple. Surprisingly, he had only launched eight and successful two.









Hestia Menorca (18+15+17+28): Llorente (-), Cone (8), Alderete (2), Lukovic (25), Arteaga (18) -Initrus-; Ivanov (-), David Gómez (-), Figueras (14), Golden Dike (-), Molins (3), Stoilov (6), Mc Donnell (2).

Real Betis Basketball (23+20+13´27): Renfroe (5), Benite (11), Hughes (14), Álex Suárez (5), Debisschop (9) -initial fifteenth-; Tunde (11), Kasibabu (-), Rubén López de la Torre (6), Jelinek (5), Radoncic (17).

Referees: Olivares Bernabéu, Martínez Vázquez, Murillo Khon. Disqualified Cone (m. 33) and Debisschop (m. 40), for five personal offenses. Twenty sixth day of the first Feb. Pavelló Menorca.

Life is almost complicated

A Betic bench technique reduced the mattress more (51-56). Tunde, then, returned the waters to his channel with five points at a critical moment (51-61). Cone was disqualified with more than seven minutes and that loss on the part of Hestia Menorca carpet the path of Betis Basketball towards victory, with Rubén López de la Torre appearing then … and even hanging from the hoop (56-67). Burning the ships was already the only possibility of Menorca, but with the fountain of the fully stuck triples (5/27) it was almost impossible. Betis did not close until Hughes and Benite rubbed the lamp to adapt the tripler statistics with two goals that carried the unmistakable aroma of the triumph (61-74) In the absence of three minutes. Radoncic liquidated the lawsuit (65-79), although the excess of confidence of the Verdiblancos complicated their lives. He fit an 11-1, which did not come to mind, and were Benite and Hughes, the two most reliable and consistent players of the team in annotation, who resolved from the personnel line off that unexpected fire conato that put Gonzalo García de Vitoria from the nerves.