After five years in an unknown whereabouts on Monday, the news has jumped: Marcus Slaughter, former player of Real Madrid of Basketball, has finally been located thanks to the work of an agent in practices of the National Police, who would have found the exact location of His home in Houston, Texas. A finding, revealed by ‘The avant -garde‘, that beyond ending the mystery of the destination of what was a Madrid pivot could reactivate the case of the falsification of his passport and for which an international arrest warrant weighs on him.

According to the Catalan newspaper, on February 13, the National Police delivered a trade to the Criminal Court 3 of Madrid in which he reported that a practical agent had located The possible domicile of the former player, 39 and already retired from professional sport. “Making searches in open sources is located the possible current domicile of the investigated that could be the following, which is located in the United States of America,” he says. However, the same report warns that “this unit cannot verify that it currently resides at the domicile cited by being out of the national territory.”

If the finding is confirmed, it would end A search that has lengthened for no less than five years. Slaughter is not really hidden, as he has been seen several times, the last one in July 2023 when he approached to visit the Real Madrid football staff during his preseason tour in the United States. But the impossibility of Notify you personallylike the rest of the defendants, the opening of the trial, has stopped its resolution.

The case has its sports crumb, because the condemnation of the player is confirmed and that Real Madrid was involved when getting the false passport could be punished with the withdrawal of the titles of the League and the Copa del Rey that won in 2015. At the time, sports justice dismissed this punishment since the Single Judge of the ACB filed the case and the case was dismissed by the sports arbitration court in September 2016, but the action of ordinary justice could return a possible sports sanction to The equation. So much so that Barcelona, ​​after knowing the whereabouts of Slaughter, would have already claimed the court to act to deliver the summons.









A shared passport number

The case exploded in 2015 when it was discovered that Slaughter’s equatorial Guinea passport, which did not occupy an extra -community square in ACB competitions, had the same number, the A001696, as that of Andy PankoNorth American Fuenlabrada and represented by the same agency (Beobasket).

From the first moment Real Madrid denied relationship with the false passportbut Slaughter assured in June 2017 before the Justice that it was the White Club who delivered it after having paid 35,000 euros to his agent Julián Aranda to manage his processing.

The case, which stagnated with the march of the player to the United States, took a new impulse in 2024 when the Spanish justice issued an arrest warrant against him for falsification of a public document. In fact, Slaughter should have submitted to the trial in the Criminal Court 3 of Madrid on November 5 but did not.

The rest of the defendants in this case are Panko himself, who also resides outside Spain, Hugo López, former coach of Fuenlabrada and ex -helpant of Pablo Laso on the bench of Real Madrid and former Guinean player Richard Nguema.