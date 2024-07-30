There is a frame from the film A Touch of Class (1973) in which Glenda Jackson embodies the perfect summer aesthetic. In the foreground, and in what can be seen as a poolside look with a retro swimsuit, the British actress wears a triangular scarf that frames her irregular fringe to leave her shapely shoulders, shiny with sun oil, on full display.

Actress Glenda Jackson in a scene from the film “A Touch of Class” (1973). Silver Screen Collection (Getty Images)

Ten years earlier, Jackie Kennedy had already popularised this everyday and glamorous way of protecting hair from the wind and heat on holiday in Porto Ercole with her sister Princess Lee Radziwill. And in the early 1960s, Audrey Hepburn made this type of bonnet in fabrics such as cloth or silk her lucky accessory, whether for the signing of a contract with Billy Wilder or even on her wedding day with Andrea Dotti.

Jackie Kennedy popularized this everyday and glamorous way of protecting hair from wind and heat in the 1960s. Getty Images

This head accessory, which differs from a conventional scarf due to its triangular cut and sometimes with straight strips on both sides to create a bow, was born in ancient times as an object to keep hair away from the face of women during all kinds of tasks, whether at home, in the fields or working in a factory. Between its humble origins and later conversion into a chic accessory, it also took on an activist voice as a symbol of Blackness, according to writer Nadia Owusu. In this column of the New York Times.

Audrey Hepburn made this type of bonnet her lucky accessory, whether she was filming for Billy Wilder or even on her wedding day with Andrea Dotti. Getty Images

After enjoying overwhelming popularity in the sixties and seventies among countless celebrities, it fell into oblivion in the following decade in favour of fluffy manes and hairspray that reigned in those years. Recovered in dribs and drabs in the nineties on the streets of Manhattan, both by real-life icons such as Carolyne Bessette and by Sarah Jessica Parker in fiction, it caused a sensation among pop stars who raised it as an emblem of the Y2K aesthetic on stage, among very low-rise trousers and halter-neck tops.

Princess Anne of England in the 1980s or model Julie Christie at the beginning of her career are some of the many celebrities who have added a headscarf to their more casual outfits. Getty Images

If months ago fashion was determined to hide our heads under balaclavas and adult hoods – with Alexa Chung or the Spanish designer Evade House as triggers of the phenomenon – it was only a matter of time before the scarf returned to reign on the beachfront or in urban territory. Its repeated appearance in the head of Sydney Adamu, the chef with iron patience played by Ayo Edebiri in the series The Bear has consolidated its return, as each new scarf that she wears in the fiction unleashes thousands of searches on online sales platforms.

Her repeated appearance in the head of Sydney Adamu, the chef played by Ayo Edebiri in the series “The Bear”, has consolidated her return. EVERETT COLLECTION

This summer’s comeback delves into its hippie past with crochet as the star fabric, very plain, with hand-made weaves of flowers or coloured beads on the edge. The scarves, on the other hand, are lightened with triangular shapes to adhere to the neck without great complications, and with motifs that go from the nautical world to the classic paramecium of the bandana or art deco geometry.

To know how to carry it out successfully, the digital platform Who What Wear recommends following the old Hollywood style advocated by influencer and model Elsa Hoskon loose hair or a loose bun to easily secure it on the head. It is best to avoid bulky square and rectangular scarves, as they will create a bulky knot that will take away lightness from the outfit. It is better to opt for a triangular design or one with strips on the sides.

After placing the centre of the cloth behind the hairline on the forehead, we cross the two ends of the scarf either under the chin first or directly behind the neck. Then, we tie the ends carefully between the cervical vertebrae. The ears should always remain covered, and if we have bangs, it is advisable to comb them before placing the scarf so as not to move them afterwards.

