A PP mayor awards three minor urban planning consultancy contracts to the law firm of a former deputy convicted in Gürtel

The Polop City Council, governed by the popular José Luis Susmozas with the support of a councilor from Compromís, has awarded four minor contracts to the law firm of which David Serra, former regional deputy of the PP convicted in the ‘Gürtel case’ for crime, is a member. election and for falsifying a public document to three years and eight months in prison. On the contrary, in the trial for the last separate piece of the ‘Gürtel case’, relating to the minor contracts of the plot, he was acquitted. Three of the contracts have a similar purpose: legal advice to the council and the drafting of agreements in relation to various sectors of the General Urban Planning Plan (PGOU) of the town in the Marina Baixa region. The fourth minor contract, with a broader purpose, includes the representation and defense service of the city council in three contentious-administrative procedures.

Estudi General Advocats i Assessor SLP, the office of which Serra is the attorney, has already been awarded a contract for external legal advice, for an amount of 192,000 euros, by the Finestrat City Council, governed by Juan Francisco Pérez Llorca, popular spokesperson in the autonomous Parliament and ‘number two’ of Carlos Mazón in the Valencian PP.

The Polop City Council, one of the black spots of Valencian urban planning, posted on January 14 on the Public Sector Contracting Platform the resolution minutes of the three minor contracts, awarded to the same firm. Two of them were signed by the mayor and the accidental secretary on October 21 while the third was signed two days later.

The first, for an estimated value of 14,750 euros (without VAT), is intended to provide legal advice to the city council in relation to execution units 2 and 3 of sector 2 ‘Novapolop’ of the PGOU. It is, according to municipal sources, the most complex. The mayor’s resolution indicates that “given the characteristics of the service/supply, it seems that the most appropriate procedure is that of the minor contract.” The resolution record refers to the report that motivates the need for the contract and “non-fractionation”, issued by the contracting body on October 18.

It also refers to the report-proposal of the legal services of October 21, “which informs the procedure to be followed for this minor contract as well as the applicable legislation.” As long as the contracts have an estimated value of less than 15,000 euros (without VAT), “they may be awarded directly to any businessman with the capacity to act and who has the necessary professional qualification to perform the service.”

The second contract, for an estimated value of 4,000 euros, refers to legal advice and the drafting of an agreement in relation to sector 9 of the PGOU. And the third, for advice on execution units 4 and 5 of sector 2 of the PGOU, has an estimated value of 14,750 euros. All minor contracts have a duration of one year.

Finally, the fourth minor contract (signed on December 2 for 4,000 euros), includes the representation and defense service of the council in the first instance in three contentious-administrative procedures that affect the city council in two courts. The resolution document considers that the minor contract is the “most suitable” and “efficient” form.

The council “needs advice and legal assistance and procedural defense in the technical defense of interests in any lawsuit arising within the framework of all jurisdictions and bodies (…) that could be filed by or against the Polop City Council, in the performance and exercise of its administrative powers and ordinary activities.”

Municipal sources explain to questions from elDiario.es that, although the purpose of the three consulting contracts on urban planning matters is similar, “they are very different” and refer to “different situations.” For his part, lawyer David Serra has not responded to this newspaper’s messages.

The firm accumulates experience in providing external legal advice to councils of different political colors. Since 2019, it has obtained contracts from a municipality governed by Esquerra Unida (Monforte del Cid) and four from the PP (Benissa, Santa Pola, Finestrat and Polop).