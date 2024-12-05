A PP councilor and three police officers arrested in Santa Susanna (Barcelona) for a plot to regularize migrants

At the beginning of November, the National Police arrested a PP councilor in Santa Susanna, in the province of Barcelona, ​​as well as two local police officers from the municipality and an agent of the Mossos d’Esquadra, for allegedly belonging to a plot to regularize immigrants. The case has been investigated in the investigating court number 23 of Barcelona since last May.

According to El País has advanced and this newspaper has confirmed from sources close to the investigation, the National Police arrested the popular councilor, Inmaculada Casilla, when she summoned them to testify at the police station on November 4 and 5. After testifying, they were released with charges. They continue to be investigated for crimes of document falsification, criminal organization and against the rights of foreigners.

The National Police accuses the four detainees of having simulated work contracts as domestic employees for forty foreign people in order to obtain residence permits for them. Plus they would have charged for it.

The City Council of Santa Susanna, a coastal town of 3,800 inhabitants, has opened a disciplinary file against the two local police officers, according to El País. It happens that the PP councilor is the partner of one of them. As for the Mossos d’Esquadra agent, he was also a local municipal police officer for a time, but he returned to his position in the autonomous body.

The investigation of the PP councilor and the police officers is the second phase of an operation carried out by the Barcelona court and which began in May. Already then the National Police arrested eight people from a management company for the same crimes.