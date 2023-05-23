Matías González Cañón, PP candidate for mayor of A Illa de Arousa (Pontevedra). People’s Party

The son of a historic Popular Party politician in the municipality of A Illa de Arousa (pop. 4,878, Pontevedra), Matías González Cañón, who had been handed over by his father as head of the candidacy for the May 28 elections, He was sentenced for assaulting an ex-partner in 2011 to 25 days of community work and an 80-euro fine.

The provincial leadership of the formation has asked the candidate to resign from the seat, but the members of his team have decided to support his number one. The group has posted a video on the party’s social networks in which it announces its intention to stand in Sunday’s elections, ignoring the provincial executive.

In the video, González Cañón, accompanied by all the members of his candidacy, affirms that he is the victim of electoral manipulation by his political rivals. “I want to show my rejection of any act of sexist violence”, he pointed out to later regret that “an issue for which I have already paid is now brought up, and that is hurting me and my family, but I am going to go ahead with this project,” he warned.

Sources close to the candidate have admitted to Europa Press that this court ruling exists, but they have defended that González Cañón, who was in his early 20s at the time, served his sentence and has been working as a security guard for years.

The same sources affect, waiting to know the steps taken by the party led by Alfonso Rueda, that the case for which the popular candidate was convicted was known “by everyone” in the town of Pontevedra, and they have assured that it was the result ” of a false accusation. “Now the PSOE is taking advantage, 12 years later, because they are afraid of losing the majority,” they have said.

For their part, six days before the appointment with the polls, provincial PP sources consulted by Europa Press have stated that they were “completely” unaware of the candidate’s situation and are analyzing what steps to take.

Proven facts

According to the sentence, advanced by eldiario.es, the events date back to the beginning of February 2011, when González Cañón, at dawn, had an argument with his ex-partner in the street and ended up hitting her in the face.

The consequences of the injury were, according to the proven facts, a partially broken tooth and minor cervical injuries. The victim —and ex-partner— recounts that González Cañón wanted to accompany her to her house, then they began to argue, he grabbed her arm and punched her twice.