A powerful wave covered two Russians who had arranged a photo session on the Black Sea coast and got on the video. The video is published by the Typical Sochi community during “In contact with”…

In the video, one of the tourists is standing on a dais against the backdrop of a raging sea, while the other is taking pictures of him with a camera. Then a huge mass of water rises above the men and they start to run away from it, continuing to shoot.

“Apparently, in pursuit of spectacular shots, the instinct of self-preservation is turned off,” the account administrators signed the publication.

Netizens also condemned the behavior of unknown holidaymakers, scolding them in obscene words in the comments and saying that they were very lucky.