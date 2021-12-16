A powerful typhoon struck the Philippines – more than 90,000 fled their homes

In the Philippines, more than 90,000 people in Southeast Asia have been forced to flee their homes when a powerful typhoon struck an island nation. The hurricane named Rai has hit the southern and central parts of the Philippines hardest.

The country’s population has been warned of very strong winds and heavy rains that could cause severe damage to the environment and lead to floods and landslides. The typhoon caused landslides around the popular tourist destination of Siargao in the afternoon local time.

The Philippines experiences an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year. The typhoon that has just arrived is estimated to be the strongest in the country this year.