A powerful tornado struck one of the cities in Indonesia. This was announced on Sunday, March 28, by the TV channel. CNN Indonesia…

Bad weather covered the city of Bandug in the west of Java, with a population of about 3 million people.

Angin puting beliung terjadi di Pasir Pogor Ds. Mekarsaluyu kec. Cimenyan, Kab. Bandung ketika hujan turun, Minggu, 28 Maret 2021 pukul 16.00 WIB. pic.twitter.com/pfcvbGBbGs – Bandung Satu.Com (@Bandungsatucom) March 28, 2021

The footage published by eyewitnesses on social networks shows how a strong wind tore off roofs from houses, lifting them into the air, breaking trees. As a result of the rampant elements, some buildings were completely destroyed. Mostly private houses were damaged. According to local authorities, several trees blocked the roads, the TV channel notes. “360”…

As the site notes kumparanNEWSIn some places, a tornado caused power outages due to damaged electrical substations.

In total, four micro-districts were damaged as a result of the natural disaster. Data on possible victims and victims has not yet been reported, writes REN TV… Currently, Bandung residents, together with rescuers, are clearing the rubble.

On March 25, at least five people became victims of a tornado that struck the American state of Alabama. The authorities have declared a state of emergency in 46 districts.