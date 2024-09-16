A powerful magnetic storm of class G3 will cover the Earth on September 16 and 17

A powerful magnetic storm of class G3 will hit the Earth on September 16 and 17. This was reported on Monday informed specialists from the solar astronomy laboratory of the Space Research Institute and the Institute of Solar Physics of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

As scientists clarified on September 16, the magnetosphere changed significantly after 08:00. Moreover, at midday it sharply increased from the second class to the third. However, closer to the evening of the first day of the week it dropped again to the second class.

According to experts, the magnetic storm will subside on Tuesday, September 17, but gradually. From the second class, it will drop to the first, and then the Earth’s magnetosphere will calm down until Tuesday evening.

Earlier, leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets said that a strong magnetic storm will begin again on Earth. According to him, the storm will continue until 12:00 Moscow time on Tuesday, September 17. After that, the Earth’s geomagnetic field will become calm.

On September 14, the Solar Astronomy Laboratory of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported that one of the strongest flares since 2017 was recorded on the Sun. Initially, the flare was classified as X5.3. However, scientists later clarified that the score was X4.5.