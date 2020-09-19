At the end of September, a new magnetic storm awaits the inhabitants of the Earth. Despite the fact that the storm according to the generally accepted classification is regarded as mild, of the first level G1, these will be the most powerful meteorological waves since the beginning of the year.

The storm itself is expected on September 27. Two days before this date and another day after, the magnetosphere will be excited. The graph is given by the Laboratory of X-ray Astronomy of the Sun of the Lebedev Physical Institute.

On days of magnetic storms, weather-sensitive people usually avoid being outside the house for a long time and exercising. However, there is no evidence that migraines and other ailments associated precisely with the magnetic activity on the Sun. There are suggestions that in people with chronic diseases of the cardiovascular system, ailments are more associated with temperature and atmospheric pressure drops… Therefore, weather-sensitive persons are advised to track not only the calendar of magnetic storms, but also the change in atmospheric phenomena, active cyclones and anticyclones.

We will remind, earlier “FACTS” reported, how the weather will change in the third decade of September.

73

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter