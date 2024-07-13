According to legend, a sword of God given to Roland, an 8th-century military leader under Charlemagne, was so powerful that Roland’s last mission was to destroy it.

According to the criteria of

When the sword, named Durandarte, proved indestructible, Roland threw it as far as he could, traveling more than 100 miles before cutting through the rock face at the medieval French village of Rocamadour.

That sword, the story goes, remained stuck in the stone for nearly 1,300 years and became a tourist attraction in Rocamadour. So residents and officials were stunned to discover in June that the sword had disappeared, according to La Dépêche du Midi, a French newspaper.

A French national police officer in Cahors, a town 50 kilometers (30 miles) southwest of Rocamadour, said the sword disappeared shortly after nightfall on June 21. The officer added that authorities opened an investigation after a passerby reported the next morning that she was no longer there.

Dominique Lenfant, The mayor of Rocamadour said the sword was a must-see for tourists and a source of pride for residents.who know the legend from studying the 11th or 12th century French poem “The Song of Roland.”

When he heard that the sword had disappeared, he recalled, “I had the impression that someone had cut a piece of Rocamadour, as if it were a living being and someone had just severed its arm.”

“The Song of Roland” takes place partly during the Battle of Roncesvalles in 778 AD, during which Charlemagne’s men who had fought against the Muslims in Spain, Led by Roland, they were severely outnumbered. According to the tale, Roland and his sword fought bravely, but he was badly wounded and failed to destroy it. So he hid the sword beneath his body.

But Rocamadour tour guides have encouraged visitors to flock to the village – several castles nestled into a steep mountainside – to see the sword protruding from a crack in the rock about 10 metres up.

Lenfant acknowledged that the sword was a copy, but “an emblem of our heritage.” Its disappearance during a contentious political cycle only adds to the mystery.

Nationalist groups have long cited “The Song of Roland” for its message that Muslims are an enemy and that Muslim immigrants are invading France, said Ada Maria Kuskowski, an assistant professor of history at the University of Pennsylvania. But the theory that the sword may have been stolen to send a political message is mere conjecture.

Lenfant said four blacksmiths have offered to create a new Durandarte for free.