The strong increase in cases of coronavirus In recent weeks, the mayors are concerned, attentive to avoid the collapse of a health system that since the beginning of the pandemic has not been as demanded as it is now.

In this context, the community chief of Lomas de Zamora, Martin Insaurralde, was one of the first to go out to ask for “extraordinary provisions” that further limit the movement of people and, consequently, the risk of contagion of the virus.

“Until we vaccinate the entire population at risk, we must urgently decrease the circulation of the virus and to give economic aid to each Argentine who is harmed by these extraordinary provisions ”, expressed the mayor of Loma. From their municipality they emphasize the need to find a way to de compensate those who are harmed by whatever measure is taken, but they understand that a new closure of activities similar to that of the beginning of the pandemic will be inevitable to avoid a catastrophic situation in health matters.

Martín Insaurralde, mayor of Lomas de Zamora.

In Lomas de Zamora, the average number of daily cases registered by the provincial health system during the week from Monday, March 29 to Sunday, April 4 was 168, which represents an increase of 34% in relation to the average for the week. previous and of 95% compared to the last week of February. And a possible wave of infections from the Easter meetings is still latent.

Until March 30, when the Province ordered the closure of night activities between 2 and 6 in the morning, the bars, restaurants and gastronomic places in general in Lomas were enabled to operate every night until 5 AM. Now Insaurralde, without specifying any particular activity, asked that openings be further limited.

“It is not about whether we like it or not like restricting. Of course we want the economy to work but the second wave is a global reality. We must take urgent decisions to reduce the circulation of the virus and give economic help to each Argentine and Argentine that is harmed by these extraordinary provisions, ”Insaurralde claimed.

Martín Insaurralde and Axel Kicillof on March 4 in La Plata.

In this last sense, recalling the experience with the Emergency Assistance to Work and Production (ATP) and Emergency Family Income (IFE) programs, implemented in the first wave of the Covid 19 pandemic, he assured that “assistance It must be proportional to the production hours that are lost ”and that“ as this time it will be a shorter closing period, the State must make an effort to guarantee 100% of the income to each of the activities that are be affected ”.

“We all look forward to the arrival of the new normal soon and for that it is vital to buy time and to vaccinate the entire population at risk. In this way, mortality and the need for critical care will fall drastically, and there we will be able to live with the virus without endangering the lives of so many people ”, the mayor completed.

In another sense, while requesting that Governor Axel Kicillof take firmer measures than those arranged so far, Insaurralde highlighted what the Buenos Aires government has done in terms of vaccination and strengthening of the health system.

The message that came out from Lomas de Zamora was clear: it is not a matter of confronting the Governor but rather of rushing decisions that the mayors urgently await due to the fear that the situation with the Covid will turn chaotic.

“With the arrival of more vaccines, the immunization process is accelerating, which this month will progress much more powerfully. This weekend alone, more than 300,000 shifts were sent to the Province and the expectation is to triple the initial rate in the coming weeks, ”the communal chief stressed.

“Unlike last year, this second wave finds us much better prepared. By decision of President Alberto Fernández and Governor Axel Kicillof, together with the mayors, in 2020 we managed to incorporate more than 1,300 new beds into the Buenos Aires public system, while there were only 883 in the pre-ndemic. In Lomas de Zamora, between the public sector and private, prepandemic there were 115 therapy beds, today there are 175 from the construction of the new Modular Hospital in Fiorito, the expansion of the ICU sector of the Llavallol Hospital and the 19 remodeling works in primary care health units ”, he explained and He indicated that “Argentina’s health system never collapsed and is the best in the region.”