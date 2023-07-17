Institute of Applied Geophysics: three powerful class M flares occurred on the Sun on July 16

Three powerful class M flares occurred on the Sun on Sunday, July 16. It is reported on website heliogeophysical service of the Institute of Applied Geophysics named after academician E.K. Fedorov.

The first flash lasting 14 minutes was recorded at 11:26 Moscow time, it caused disturbances in shortwave radio communications on Earth. The second – lasting 15 minutes – was recorded at 18:08 Moscow time. The third flash was registered by astronomers at 20:46 Moscow time, it lasted 28 minutes.

Earlier, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said 163 sunspots were recorded last month, about twice as many as expected during this period. The last time such a number of sunspots was observed was in September 2002.