A large-scale fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility near Vinnytsia

A large-scale and powerful fire occurred at a critical infrastructure facility in Vinnytsia Oblast after explosions. This was reported by RIA News with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

“Vinnytsia region… a large-scale fire broke out at a critical infrastructure facility. (…) Fortunately, none of the plant’s employees or civilians were injured,” the statement said.

In the department addedthat 64 personnel and 23 units of equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire. In addition, two fire trains were used to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water.