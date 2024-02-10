Governor of the Kharkov region Sinegubov reported a fire at a fuel facility

A powerful fire started in Kharkov after a series of attacks on a fuel facility. The publication reports this “Strana.ua” with reference to regional governor Oleg Sinegubov.

According to the official, the fire in the city started due to a shell hitting one of the gas stations. An air raid siren sounded in the city. At the same time, according to yet unconfirmed information, the fire could have occurred due to an air strike on a military fuel storage facility.

According to authorities, the fire spread to private homes. Rescuers evacuated about 50 people from nearby areas.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported the destruction by the Russian military of several warehouses with fuel and missile and artillery weapons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).