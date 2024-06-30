EMERCOM: Fire breaks out at waste disposal site in Nizhny Novgorod

A powerful fire broke out at a waste disposal site in Nizhny Novgorod. This was reported by the regional Emergencies Ministry Directorate in Telegram.

When the first fire and rescue unit arrived, containers were openly burning. The fire has now been localized and open burning on an area of ​​500 square meters has been eliminated. No one was injured as a result of the incident, the department noted. The cause of the fire has not been specified.

Earlier, a major fire broke out at a chemical waste dump in Siemianowice Śląskie, Silesian Voivodeship, Poland. According to RMF FM, a column of smoke above the dump was visible at a distance of 30 kilometers, and the area of ​​the fire was estimated at five thousand square meters. It is believed that there were about five thousand tons of waste in barrels and plastic waste at the landfill.