In the Adler district of Sochi there was a strong fire in a two-story residential building

In the Adler district of Sochi on the afternoon of January 22, a strong fire broke out in a two-story residential building. The fire engulfed the roof of the building on an area of ​​about 300 square meters, writes “Russian newspaper” with reference to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the Krasnodar Territory.

A powerful fire, which was caught on video, occurred in the Adler district in Khurmovy lane. 16 people from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and four pieces of equipment were sent to fight the fire. There is a risk of fire spreading to neighboring buildings.

