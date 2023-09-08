The apartment burned out in Krasnoarmeysk near Moscow because of the electric scooter

A powerful fire broke out in the suburbs due to an electric scooter. This is reported Telegram-channel “MK: breaking news”.

According to the publication, the fire occurred in the city of Krasnoarmeysk.

The owner left the vehicle in the apartment overnight, and a short circuit occurred in the design of the electric scooter. Judging by the published photographs, not only the man’s apartment, but also the common corridor was partially burned out due to the fire.

The owner suffered burns, the severity of his condition is not reported.

Earlier, a video appeared on the network with an explosion of an electric scooter in a moving elevator, inside of which there was a resident of Krasnodar.