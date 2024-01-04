A powerful fire in the gym of the Dagestan village of Agvali was caught on video

A powerful fire broke out in the building of a one-story gym located in the Dagestan village of Agvali. The incident was caught on video and the recording is being published Russian Emergency Situations Ministry on Telegram.

The footage shows that the fire completely engulfed the roof of the building, threatening neighboring buildings. At the same time, rescuers have already managed to localize the fire. “According to preliminary data, no one was injured,” the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, as a result of a fire in a substation in the north-east of Moscow, three neighboring areas were left without electricity and heating in 20-degree frosts. Residents of the Bibirevo, Altufyevo and Otradnoe districts reported a lack of light and heat in their homes.

The mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, ordered the creation of an operational headquarters to eliminate the consequences of the fire.