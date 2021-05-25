A powerful explosion occurred on the X-Press Pearl, loaded with 25 tons of nitric acid. The incident took place off the coast of Sri Lanka, the video of the incident was published by the local Minister of Fisheries Kanchana Wijesekera in his Twitter…

The official said the explosion on the ship had spilled fuel. The authorities are working with the Navy and Coast Guard to minimize the impact on the environment, he said.

The local newspaper Daily Mirror reported that the fire began on the cargo ship on May 20, but it was not possible to completely extinguish it. Then all 25 crew members were evacuated from the ship. Among them are citizens of the Philippines, China, India and Russia.

In early April, the Dutch freighter Eemslift Hendrika tilted dangerously and was left uncrewed on the high seas off the coast of Norway. The Coast Guard evacuated eight of the 12 crew members, while the captain and several other sailors remained on board in hopes of rescuing the ship. After it lost speed, rescuers evacuated the remaining team.