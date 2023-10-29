SHOT: a powerful explosion occurred in the area of ​​the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory

A powerful explosion occurred near the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory, reports Telegram channel SHOT with reference to eyewitnesses.

The incident occurred around 3:20 am (the time coincides with Moscow). According to local residents, before the explosion they heard a sound reminiscent of a “lawn mower”. At the moment, a glow is visible at the scene.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the incident was an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). It is clarified that the information has not yet been officially confirmed.

On October 26, a Ukrainian drone crashed into the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). One of the drones crashed into a nuclear waste warehouse, damaging its walls, and the other two fell on the station’s administrative building complex. It turned out that the UAVs were filled with S-4 explosives with destructive elements.