In Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, there was a powerful explosion at a gas station. The incident was captured on video. It is published by the Zvezda TV channel in its Telegram-channel.

According to the Asia-Plus portal, the accident occurred at one of the gas stations in the Sino region. It is still unknown about the victims.

The footage shows a flame flaring up in the distance. People scatter to the sides in panic. At some point, a loud bang occurs, the flame bursts upward. Firefighters and ambulance brigades went to the scene.