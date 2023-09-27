Mash: a powerful explosion occurred in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, and a fire started

A powerful explosion occurred in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, reports Telegram-Mash channel.

According to preliminary information, this happened in warehouses in the industrial zone of the Yangikheti district, and a strong fire started.

According to eyewitnesses, the blast wave was felt even 30 kilometers from the epicenter of the explosion; windows and doors were broken in houses nearby.

As clarified Telegram– Baza channel, the explosion occurred on the territory of the customs warehouse at Tashkent airport. The fire covered a large area, and dozens of fire trucks and ambulances arrived at the scene.

There has been no official information available at this time. There are also no known casualties.

On September 25, a powerful explosion occurred at a gas storage facility near the Stepanakert-Askeran highway in Nagorno-Karabakh. It was reported that over 200 people were injured as a result of the explosion. Doctors assessed the condition of most of them as serious or extremely serious.