“RV”: Russian Armed Forces blew up the road for tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the junction of the borders of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia

Video: Telegram-channel “Military officers of the Russian Spring”

A powerful explosion occurred at the junction of the borders of Ukraine, Belarus and Russia and hit the video, which was published by Telegram-channel “Military correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

It is noted that the road for the tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was blown up near the “three sisters”, at the point where Ukraine (Chernihiv region), Belarus (Gomel region) and Russia (Bryansk region) converge.

Military correspondents report that on the border in the Chernihiv region, the path for the Ukrainian military is blocked, which they could try to use for attacks.

On the night of May 30, a series of explosions was reported in Kyiv. It was clarified that the air defense system worked in the city and the Kyiv region.