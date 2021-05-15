In the port of the Israeli city of Ashdod, a powerful explosion thundered after one of the rockets fired by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas hit a fuel tank. The video of the explosion was published by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Twitter…

“It will not go unanswered,” the message says.

There is no data on the victims of the explosion.

On the evening of May 14, it was estimated that Hamas had fired more than 2,000 rockets into Israel. About a thousand missiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system. About 350 more rockets fell in the Gaza Strip itself, before reaching the territory of the Jewish state.

Since May 10, the Israeli army and Palestinian radicals in the Gaza Strip have exchanged missile strikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that the operation will last as long as necessary.