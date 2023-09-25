Autumn is taking its first steps, but attention is already focused on next winter, which is shaping up to be an unusual season due to the expected impact of a strong El Niño event.

The NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) predicts that this climate phenomenon will drastically influence weather patterns during the coldest months of the year.

The El Niño phenomenon, one of the three phases of the El Niño Southern Oscillation, is about to make its presence felt in a notable way.

This phase occurs when temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean are warmer than normal for an extended period, and this year is no exception.

This year’s El Niño event began in June and is expected to reach peak intensity during next winter, extending into early next spring, according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

In contrast to the last three winters, which were influenced by La Niña, the cold phase of this phenomenon, this winter promises a significant change. La Niña kept the southern United States dry, while parts of the West experienced heavy snowfall, resulting in relief from droughts.

Early winter predictions from the Climate Prediction Center suggest that the effects of El Niño will be felt strongly.

El Niño causes the Pacific jet stream to shift southward. Photo: NOAA

In typical El Niño winters, increased rainfall is expected in Southern California and drought conditions in the southeastern United States. Additionally, northern regions will experience warmer than normal temperatures, while the Northeast may face a wetter than usual winter.

The effects of El Niño will not be limited to the United States. This climate phenomenon can have a ripple impact around the world, affecting rainfall patterns, temperatures and storm formation in various regions.

As we approach winter, preparation for this El Niño event becomes crucial. Authorities and citizens should stay alert to weather updates and take necessary steps to adapt to the conditions ahead.

It is worth mentioning that climate change is making these phenomena more unpredictable, underscoring the importance of planning and risk mitigation in the immediate future.