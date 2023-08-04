The butcher asked Hans Krikke if he would rather have a pound of explosives when he asked for half a kilo of minced meat. Although he was a free man, the neighborhood had not forgotten that he had been arrested as an alleged member of the terrorist group RaRa. The impact of the arrest and the search for evidence of his involvement with RaRa in 1994 was significant. How big? His son Daniel made the documentary about this My father the terrorist.

At the time, Krikke was a left-wing activist journalist and, together with his colleague Jan Müter, was a member of the research collective Opstand. The anonymous RaRa committed attacks on the Makro, cut petrol hoses at Shell pumps in protest against apartheid in South Africa. RaRa later acted against the asylum policy in the Netherlands, detonating a bomb in 1991 at the house of Aad Kosto, then PvdA State Secretary of Justice.

As a six-year-old boy, Daniel experienced how his father was arrested, how their house was searched by agents, how Krikke – although the case against him and Müter was dropped – no longer received any assignments, how the teacher was extra sweet to him and how the butcher mocked his father. Krikke’s loneliness and where his activism came from form the common thread of the documentary. Daniel hopes to get to know his father better this way.

Despite the importance of the subject, it was not entirely successful. The conversations between father and son, in which they search hard for emotion in the hope that they will get to know each other better, do not take root. And the scenes in which the events of that time are reenacted in black and white also give you the idea of ​​ending up in a seventies Dutch drama about the Second World War. The moment in which Krikke is acted out in front of his son’s school is cringe-inducing. As scandalous as it is, it is unlikely that it happened that way back then. The fact that you reenact that with two cops in long coats and hats (and including the spinning bicycle wheel of the fallen bicycle), refers unnecessarily to a different past.

More interesting and tragic are the archive footage from news programs at the time. Especially when Krikke tells in a TV interview from that time what it was like to be imprisoned for six days, to be classified as a terrorist so that any behavior by the police was allowed, the eavesdropping, the interrogation of relatives, the idea that any ground disappears under your feet because the country where you live sees you as undesirable. That impotent anger and how the bottom has been knocked out from under you: you would want to put that to any cop in an empathy course.

Holes in the ceiling

Where there was smoke, there was fire, Krikke’s neighborhood judged. There are holes in the ceiling where shots are fired, according to the police in Walcheren. Six officers were fired after sexual harassment, transgressive behavior, shooting with firearms off-duty, discriminating against Moroccans and an agent who portrayed himself as Adolf Hitler. “It is not the first case we hear of and not the last: cross-border behavior by the police.” With those words, Winfried Baijens opened the NOS news.

Let the agents go My father the terrorist watch, to learn the impact of an arrest. Their colleagues who arrested Extinction Rebellion activists who called for a demonstration on the A12 can immediately watch. Then they will perhaps better understand the words of the court in The Hague – which appealed to the police because the activists were arrested at home, in front of partners and children, and one even near his children’s school.