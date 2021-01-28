20 years ago, Santiago Lena was only looking earn a living and began to work in a small tableware workshop, there he discovered what he calls “the infinite universe of ceramics”.

Today, Santiago is an accomplished potter, artist, and producer of tableware for exclusive restaurants in Cordova and Buenos Aires. Even the ultra-demanding Germán Martitegui visited his workshop to find dishes that fit his restaurant Tegui.

Other Buenos Aires establishments have pieces by Lena, such as El Baqueano, Sacro, Aramburu and Narda Dining Room, and the people of Cordoba The Parrot and República, among others.

“I saw in ceramics the possibility of growing, perfecting myself and immersing myself in a world of work, creativity and art. I am a constant seeker of new idioms inside the pottery. The more you do, the more possibilities of shapes, glazes and masses you will find ”, he explains.

Mansha tableware line.

Santiago’s tool is the potter’s wheel, although most of his sculptural objects are modeled by hand. Its material is stoneware, a type of ceramic of extraordinary hardness and low absorption that bakes at high temperatures. His work is so artisanal and obsessive that the pastes and enamels are made in his own workshop.

This prodigious potter, born 41 years ago in Puerto MadrynIt is the perfect mix of the artist, the craftsman and, if you like, the producer. Two years ago, he participated in the exhibition “Design in action” at the Fundación PROA museum and in “The original brand” at the Kirchner Cultural Center (both in CABA). Since 2016 he has been working with Cristián Mohaded making the Raza collection with which he participates in international design shows.

Dish for El Papagayo.

On the other hand, Lena is an entrepreneur who manages the entire production process without losing her craftsmanship. Manufactures lines of tableware and utilities valued for their strong design identity. “I started producing my own line, I called it Mansha, a Japanese word that means “complete.” First I wanted to sell it in the tourist market of Madryn, then it grew with glasses to cups and plates of different sizes, jugs and teapots ”, he says.

Mansha describes Santiago’s perfectionist and elegant character better than anything. It is a cult of the simplicity, a primal design, minimalist, with matte enamels and very thin pieces. “A cup of mine is not meant to be more than a cup. It is very proven in shape and size, I am adjusting, for example, the position of the handle. In a deep dish, I constantly rehearse whether it has to be more or less deep ”.

Objects of Santiago Lena.

Many restaurants look to your job for a extra touch of design exclusive. “In general, I work in harmony with the chefs when they own the restaurant, as in the cases of Aramburu and Sacro,” he says.

For Tegui, the establishment of the demanding chef Martitegui, Lena composed what could be her best production. “Germán came to the workshop and reviewed samples and thrown things that are part of experimentations in process. He found something he was doing and chose it. He said, ‘like this, taller’, and we designed a lot more things quite together. Work with a chef, when he knows what he wants and is inspired by your esthetic, It is the best”.

Portrait of Santiago Lena in his workshop.

For Sacro, the vegan restaurant From Buenos Aires, Lena made 3 plates of different sizes and then worked on lighter and thicker pieces until she found what was perfect for the place.

Javier Rodríguez, chef and owner of The Parrot In Córdoba, he has had an exclusive Lena tableware for 7 years, but every so often he comes up with a new piece. “With him I also made a aerial installation 18 meters long that runs under the glass ceiling, over the tables ”, says the potter who also participated in numerous exhibitions in Córdoba, Buenos Aires and Barcelona.

Art and crafts are mixed in Lena’s production until they merge into the same paste.