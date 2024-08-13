In eastern Moscow, two men hung a poster with a pig and calls for Ukraine

In eastern Moscow, two men hung a poster with a pig and calls for Ukraine on a fence surrounding the railway tracks on Kolodeznaya Street. They then fled in a car with a St. George ribbon on the windshield, Baza reported. Telegram-channel.

The townspeople were noticed by other motorists: they filmed them on camera and also recorded the license plate number of the car in which the men left.

The poster they posted showed a man sitting on a pig and calling on Ukraine to “go forward to Moscow.”

The leaflet was removed by police officers and the posters were put on the wanted list.

