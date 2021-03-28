Marriage link between Krisanne Lia and Fabian Mauro, citizens of Gibraltar. PACO PUENTES / EL PAÍS

Krisanne Lia and Fabian Mauro had been waiting to get married since January, just when the coronavirus showed its starkest and most mournful face to Gibraltar. Two months and 4,273 infections later – only on January 8 there were 1,317 active cases – the brand new bride and groom pose in Commonwealth Park for a photo with family and friends without masks or safety distance. The 16 portrayed are already vaccinated, like 72% of a population of more than 33,700 inhabitants. Lia and Mauro have agreed on the same day that the city becomes one of the first territories in the world to de-escalate measures after reaching the so-called herd immunity, with the hope and uncertainty of being a kind of laboratory of what it will be like that unknown postcovid normality.

On Friday – just when the couple got married – La Roca began that path with the elimination of the curfew and the extension of the hours of the hotel business, including alcohol, until 2 in the morning. From this Sunday, the masks will be mandatory only indoors, after eliminating their use first from the less crowded streets – on March 1 – and now, from the downtown streets. “It’s a relief, although it’s a bit scary. I see it well if people are careful, ”Lia acknowledged cautiously. Like the 31-year-old, Gibraltarians are torn between joy and respect for a return to normalcy marked by the proximity of the border with a foreign territory, Spain, where the vaccine barely reaches 5.3% of the population.

This percentage of the completed regimen – two doses – seems far off compared to the 72% of the fully immunized population in Gibraltar, out of a total population of 33,700 inhabitants. When the Rock began the campaign in January with Pfizer serum, it faced the challenge of vaccinating an estimated adult population of about 27,200 people, according to the latest statistics. As of this past Saturday, 24,331 llanitos were already fully protected with the two punctures and 2,506 had received a dose, awaiting the second. Now, in the Rock they focus their efforts on immunizing the 14,669 cross-border workers who live on the other side of the border, 9,484 of them Spanish. Of those employees, 2,371 already have the full schedule and 1,736 have received the first puncture.

Juan Jesús Arenas, a freelancer dedicated to construction in El Peñón, is one of those waiting cross-border: “I already applied the application. I think it will be next week. If we are waiting for Spain… ”. When Arenas receives the two punctures, he will become one of the immunized residents of La Línea, while his wife continues to wait “despite being a risk patient.” With a fourth wave knocking at the door of Spain, the impassable rate of immunization becomes palpable on the land border. Many of the passers-by who cross the Gate, take off their masks as soon as they step on Gibraltar soil. “Here you can take it off,” warns the flatter taxi driver Mustafá Aouhar. “We return to normal little by little. I hope nothing happens, life goes on ”, he adds.

Juan Jesús Arenas, a Spanish worker in Gibraltar, removes his mask in one of the areas where it is no longer mandatory to wear them. PACO PUENTES / EL PAÍS

The CSIC immunologist Matilde Cañelles understands the paradox that exists between Gibraltar and its surroundings: “It is an effect of the difference in vaccination. In Europe we are castled and they don’t have to wait for us ”. Although it also warns of the risk that the relaxation of measures may pose for Spaniards who go to El Peñón, since although the majority of Gibraltarians are vaccinated, there are still 11 active cases of coronavirus. The Junta de Andalucía has even requested that PCR tests be required at the land border. The Government of the Rock does not enter the rag of the proposal, but recalls that the British variant has only been detected in half of the cases analyzed between December 2020 and February 2021 and that the flights that operate with the United Kingdom continue to maintain control “Very strict”, with obligation of PCR test, limited to residents in Gibraltar or Spain and prohibited to tourists. In addition, it defends its strategy as an opening subject “to the evolution” of the pandemic and the possible incidence of new variants.

Beyond the suspicions on both sides of the Gate, the two speeds of vaccination and de-escalation in such interconnected territories have “exceptional” study value, according to the plain government. The GHA (Gibraltar Health Authority) and PHG (Gibraltar Public Health) are already analyzing it, while they follow the cases of infections after vaccination – there are five under study. Ultimately, the new post-covid normal is at stake. And not only in El Peñón. “They do the experiment, we’ll see how it goes. Depending on what happens, we will obtain information, ”says Cañelles hopefully.