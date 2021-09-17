Illustration by Jorge F. Hernández.

The president of Mexico insists on complaining about the lack of response to a letter he sent two and a half years ago to King Felipe VI in which he asks the monarch to apologize to the indigenous peoples of Mexico for the atrocities and abuses committed by soldiers of various origins in the Iberian Peninsula during the Conquest of what was called New Spain.

Dedicated Mexican postmen of the languid Mexican Postal Service swear to have made a remarkable relay races with said letter from the Old Post Office Palace (of Catalan neo-Gothic architecture) on the corner of the now Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenes and the old Calle de Tacuba (there, next to the Mining Palace … the work of Manuel Tolsá, el Caballito) and it is clear that despite the state of the backpack from the last relay, the letter arrived safely at the port of Veracruz where we do not know if it boarded a ship or if stamps were paid air shipping. For the same reason, it is not known whether the letter arrived in Madrid by way of a plane that landed at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid Barajas Airport or if it was not possible to wrinkle envelope or stamps in an alleged landing in Cádiz and from there, on the back of a mule, Renfe train or van to a dovecote of missives in Madrid, where it briefly nestled in the box marked: “King: letters and postcards.”

From here the plot thickens. It is likely that with the use of a magnifying glass and against the light, some brilliant postman from the Bondojo neighborhood secretly spotted a nodal problem in the labeling of the envelope (apparently made of very thin onion paper with an old-fashioned tricolor border; that is, with a green border, white and red) or it was thanks to the bain-marie system in an attic in Lavapiés, where two distinguished Spanish Post Office officials managed to open the mentioned envelope (and then reseal it with glue or tragacanth gum).

The truth is that for more or less eighteen months we have been facing a postal problem: the recipient to whom the letter in search of forgiveness should be addressed should be a direct descendant of King Carlos I of Spain and V of Germany and not the current monarch of the Bourbon house (nor his father, now called Emeritus inhabitant of the Arab Emirates) and the sender signs with names (two in a row) and surnames (paternal and maternal) of origin not only peninsular, but particularly Spanish, so postmen from both sides of the Atlantic question his paragraphs written on behalf of the indigenous people of Mexico.

Already entered the gathering (via email for greater speed and efficiency), the postmen from both sides of the oceanic pool have maintained a continuous gathering where the following syllogisms have been exposed. According to a portfolio originally from Zaragoza (a neighbor of Madrid for six years) it is necessary that “the Roman Empire – and the Phoenicians – apologize to formulate pardons with a foreign hat” to what a noble postman from Morelia, Michoacán (on the edge of retirement) repeatedly emphasizes “Let the PRI and the PEMEX union apologize! … and by the way, let the fucking Mexican Football League (I think now financed by a Spanish bank) and an old telegrapher apologize , now an executive of the Correos de España in Toledo, asks in each session if the sender is the true spokesperson for the peoples that he now calls native or, as Chonita was informed by the eternal portfolio of the Colonia Tabacalera in Mexico City: “The The true indigenous voice of Mexico and its authentic hooded spokesperson, but who has already lived and survived half a life in the Lacandon jungle, have warned him to apologize for the Mayan Train project (whose model to follow is the Disneyland train). ) and that not even the copal fumes, the loaves in the skull or the colored ribbons make a Ladino a Chontal or a Zapotec ”. Many other indigenous voices that have joined the postal choir ask insistently if Spain will also take the opportunity to apologize for Julio Iglesias’ films, Raphael’s gestures, tiger nut horchata and the Madrid custom of calling the belly tripe or tripe .

Let each one ask for forgiveness for what he did to his brother or that each one wait for what has to be waited for his brother to forgive him. That the mistaken desires of imposted and ignorant humanism land and that it be collectively psychoanalyzed if each one has to take responsibility for the guilt and crimes of great-grandparents, choznos or distant ancestors; That it be defined if the cloned letter that was sent to the Vatican tries to ask Pope Francis for a definitive or defining position on the Guadalupano miracles and the growing power, presence and controversies of the so-called evangelical churches … or at least, that it stop being sullied the unbreakable (or unavoidable) relationship between Mexico and Spain with transitory effervescences and popular stances that tarnish the historical opportunity to share the two sides of a shared memory, to debate in the realm of ideas and thought the mutual problems and pending accounts, to explore without opportunistic eyes the past that has nothing or little to do with the present circumstances, recommend the books that save us, the documents that remained, the palpable traces of speech, flavors, uses and customs, surnames and faith, creed of the agnostics and the costumes of lights, the verses of a poem that shortens the waves or clones the clouds of both landscapes, the humor that h ace laugh, the double meanings of each word, the true skin of the natives (who do not need the criteria of a güerito to define their statues), the true descendants of a shameless conqueror who took root in what we now call Mexico and charity or condescension of the friars who taught not a few to read and who incidentally wrote the languages ​​that they themselves helped to save from oblivion with eñe and functional grammar.

That an order concordant with common sense and a rational serenity be put in place at once before the disdain, disorder or contempt with which not only the diplomatic relationship of Mexico with Spain has been shipwrecked, but also the capricious, elusive, equivocal, entangled , improvised and capricious creeper of gossip, innuendo and gazapos with which they have mistreated officials (Mexican and Spanish) who go out of their way to keep up the Embassy of Mexico based in Madrid, the Cultural Institute of Mexico in Spain and the Library Octavio Paz.

What unites us is far above any wound that separates us. Spain and Mexico unite in fright and spasm, in the mestizaje of architecture and of the sapote with the orange, in the polychrome murals of both landscapes and in the round trip novels, the son jarocho fused with soleá and the bolero that we both wear on our skin. Mexico and Spain speak to each other even in silence, they look at each other in the mirror although often the reflection refracts, they are remembered by their names and their diversity of languages, their tenacious opposition to fascism and their mourning shawls, their color films and their ways from inland… What unites us is in the calligraphy with which we translate a shared language on a daily basis; what unites us is the dream and the nightmares, the brilliant intelligence and the stupidity of the inevitable nuisance … the clear conscience of coexistence beyond the sea and beyond politicians and politicking, but above all silence unites us and for the same reason, even The postmen, faced with a foolish postal problem like the one that concerns us or concerns us, suggest that we leave little letters and go directly to recreate a paella with mole.

