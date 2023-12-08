A postage stamp and an envelope for letters with the image of the founder of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) Vladimir Zhirinovsky have appeared in Russia. This was announced on December 8 by the deputy head of the Liberal Democratic faction in the State Duma, Sergei Leonov.

“A postage stamp and a postal envelope with the image of Vladimir Volfovich Zhirinovsky,” Leonov indicated in his Telegram channel, attaching the corresponding images.

The stamp and envelope were issued by the RusMarka company as part of the series “Recipients of the Order of Merit for the Fatherland.” As noted on the company’s Telegram channel, the postage stamp “depicts a portrait of V.V. Zhirinovsky and the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, of which the politician was a full holder, having been awarded this award of all degrees – from I to IV.

Earlier, on November 9, LDPR Chairman Leonid Slutsky, as part of his visit to Crimea, handed over 10 Zhirinovsky kamikaze drones to Russian military personnel for their further transfer to the special operation zone. He noted that kamikaze drones, named after the founder of the Liberal Democratic Party, are capable of taking to the skies in any weather conditions.

In June it was reported that Aeroflot would name one of two new aircraft in honor of Zhirinovsky. As noted by the airline’s general director Sergei Aleksandrovsky, we are talking about one of two Boeing 737s that Aeroflot will attract from the secondary market through the State Transport Leasing Company (STLC).

Zhirinovsky died on April 6, 2022 at the age of 75 after a long illness. He was buried at the Novodevichy cemetery in Moscow on April 8.