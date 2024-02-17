The Emirates Post Group and the Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Childhood Creativity, emanating from the Women’s Renaissance Association in Dubai, celebrated at the association’s headquarters yesterday, by launching a postage stamp on the occasion of the award’s silver jubilee, and dedicating it to the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President. The Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, President of the Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed Award for Childhood Creativity.

Amina Al-Dabbous Al-Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Award, said in her speech during the ceremony: “We meet today to celebrate the issuance of an Emirati postage stamp that enhances the process of pure giving to a creative childhood on the occasion of the Award’s silver jubilee celebrations and the 25th anniversary of our promising childhood in spaces of distinction, creativity and supremacy, appreciating the efforts of our country.” The dear leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and their brothers Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Federation and Rulers of the Emirates, In their tireless endeavor to serve this dear country.”

Amina Al-Dabbous expressed her pride in presenting the postage stamp to the award’s president, Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, in appreciation and gratitude for her fruitful efforts for childhood creativity. She also thanked the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Her Highness Sheikha Latifa. Bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for her continued support. She also thanked Sheikha Amina bint Humaid Al Tayer, President of the Women’s Renaissance Association in Dubai, for embracing and supporting all stages of the award’s launch until she took the lead celebrating the silver jubilee.

Emirates Post Group Company announced the issuance of a new commemorative stamp in cooperation with the Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Childhood Creativity.

This unique character celebrates the twenty-fifth anniversary of the founding of the award, which made contributions that left a lasting impact in the field of promoting children’s rights in various fields.

The stamp has a unique design that embodies the importance of the award in encouraging and developing the creativity of children and youth in the region, which reflects the Emirates Post Group’s commitment to social and cultural responsibility, in addition to being a symbol of the dedication and development that the award has witnessed during its distinguished journey in serving children and society.