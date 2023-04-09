A congratulation on Twitter from Real Valladolid Basketball to one of its players, Sergio de la Fuente, for his recent paternity has revealed the athlete’s alleged infidelity and has set fire to social networks, the club environment and the capital of Pucelana. After the congratulations, it was the wife of former player Fernando San Emeterio who brought to light on her Twitter account that De la Fuente had a relationship with her sister as well as with the little girl’s mother.

“Welcome to the world, Charlotte! And congratulations to Laura and Sergio for this great news! One more squirrel in the family!” wrote the Valladolid de Baloncesto in his official account, with the sole intention of congratulating the couple on the birth of their daughter.

A few hours later Alicia, the wife of former basketball player Fernando San Emeterio, wrote this tweet on her profile: «Go! Well what a surprise! If this boy was my sister’s boyfriend until yesterday! They had been 3 years!! Hey, well nothing! May he be very happy and long live poly love ». Fernando San Emeterio himself, a former Valladolid player as well as being the winner of two Eurobasket (2011 and 2015), corroborated the statements of his wife from her official Twitter profile: “I attest…”, he published.

congratulations on the pitch



According to the words of San Emeterio and his wife, Sergio de la Fuente would have a double life with two parallel relationships and had had a son with one of the women. Given the uproar, Valladolid de Baloncesto decided to delete the tweet, but the attempt to stop the scandal was useless.

The Pucelano team plays in LEB Oro, the equivalent of the second division of Spanish basketball. In the last game against Alimerka Oviedo, Sergio de la Fuente, together with his partner Laura and their daughter, Carlota, received a detail from all of Real Valladolid and Peña Pucelaikos on the club pitch to welcome the newborn.