Representatives of the self-proclaimed republics of Donbass named a possible scenario for the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the event of an aggravation of the conflict. They write about it “News”.

If Kiev decides to attack, the main blow may fall on the Svetlodar arc and the Debaltsevo direction. As a result, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) will be cut off from each other, Lugansk said.

According to the official representative of the People’s Militia of the LPR, Ivan Filiponenko, provocations are possible in the near future, a staged terrorist attack with the death of people can be organized at one of the Ukrainian industrial facilities with dangerous production, the blame for which will be laid on the republics of Donbass.

Deputy head of the People’s Militia of the DPR, Eduard Basurin, added that Ukrainian troops are accumulating in three directions: Donetsk, Gorlovka and southern.

On February 11, the United States announced that Russia could launch a military invasion of Ukraine at any time, including during the Beijing Olympics. Washington reported troubling signs of escalation, in particular, the pulling of new Russian troops to the border with the republic. 35 countries recommended their citizens to leave Ukraine.

Moscow denies allegations of plotting an invasion. The Russian Foreign Ministry called the US statements hysterical.