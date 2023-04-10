Political scientist Mezyuho: Kyiv will ignore information about US authorities spying on Zelensky

The published information about the spying of the US authorities on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will not be followed by an aggressive reaction from Ukraine. This was announced to Lente.ru by political scientist Ivan Mezyuho, stressing that the fact of wiretapping by the American authorities did not come as a surprise to Kyiv.

“Given that at one time the Americans were listening to conversations [бывшего канцлера ФРГ] Angela Merkel, you should not expect any aggressive reaction from Zelensky. The reaction, if any, will be minimal, full of vague formulations, and it may not be voiced by Zelensky himself, but, for example, [cоветник президента Украины] Mykhailo Podolyak, or one of the employees of the office of the President of Ukraine,” the expert said.

The political scientist also expressed confidence that the Ukrainian authorities knew about the fact of wiretapping by the American authorities.

“Zelensky has no doubt that he is being followed and that all his steps are reported, he initially agreed to this. (…) No behind-the-scenes conflicts in connection with wiretapping should be expected, ”added Mezyuho.

Earlier, CCN, citing Pentagon data, reported that the US authorities were spying on Zelensky. At the same time, this did not come as a surprise to the Ukrainian authorities, despite their disappointment in the data leak, the TV channel specified, citing a source close to Zelensky.