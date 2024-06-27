Bolivian Justice Minister: General Zúñiga faces up to 20 years in prison

The organizer of the attempted armed coup in Bolivia, General Juan José Zúñiga, faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years in prison. About it reported Bolivian Justice Minister Ivan Lima Magne on his X account (formerly Twitter).

“A criminal case has been opened for the crimes provided for in Articles 121, 127 and 128 of the Criminal Code of Bolivia. We will seek to have Zúñiga sentenced to the maximum possible prison term, which is between 15 and 20 years of imprisonment,” the minister said.