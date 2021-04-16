Former US Vice President Mike Pence, 61, who is expected to run for president in 2024, has undergone a successful surgery to install a pacemaker and is set to resume its activities in the coming days, his office announced.

In 2016, after the Republican Party nominated him for vice president to accompany Donald Trump in the race to the White House, then-governor Pence revealed that he had been diagnosed with a heart problem, but without symptoms.

His doctors said in a statement that “in the past two weeks, Pence” felt “symptoms related to a slow heartbeat, and after consulting his doctors, he underwent surgery on Wednesday to put a pacemaker.”

They added that “this routine operation was successful,” noting that “he needs to recover and resume his normal activities in the coming days.” Pence has largely stayed out of the media since he, along with Trump, lost the November election to Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He plans to publish the first part of his diary in 2023, according to Simon & Schuster Publishing.