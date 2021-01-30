Much has been said about him future between Sega and Microsoft. And things begin to clear up. Apparently, Sega games are coming to Game Pass. It could be a deal similar to the one made with EA Play, or maybe just a misunderstanding. The truth is that a user noticed that when trying to buy an Ultimate gamepass code, it could be read on the “Games on SEGA” page. Also, some of the games listed are not yet available on the XSX.
It is clear that there has been much talk about relations between Sega and Microsoft, especially of a possible purchase of Sega by Microsoft. After Sega restructured, separating the video game division from Sega’s other businesses into a different company, it made the purchase possible.
The possible arrival of Sega games to Game Pass it’s definitely something that could excite fans. A video was posted by an insider on twitter where you can see the basis of this speculation. All in all, it could also just be some new feature in the store where you can see more games and developer details. Or something like that. If it turns out to be this, it would be confirmed with all the desire of the fans to have Sega among the ranks of Xbox Game Studios.
