The Real Murcia He returned to training this Monday and he did it with a positive for Covid-19 in the members of the establishment directed by Adrián Hernández. Before starting work, both players and coaches were tested for the virus and one of them tested positive, so he went to House. According to the entity, “when performing these tests individually and arriving from a period of inactivity due to vacation, the first staff will work normally from this morning.”

In the first session Adrián Melgar and Álvaro Moreno were not there. Neither Carlos Palazón, filed and punished for his presence at an illegal party last Christmas Eve. The youth squad, in whom the club had placed high hopes for this season, is being protagonist for his lack of professionalism. Days before his participation in said party, he uploaded a publication to his social networks in which he made it clear that he had bypassed the regional government restrictions when visiting a town in the province of Alicante.

On the other hand, Álex Melgar finished his assignment at Algeciras CF, leader of subgroup A of the GIV, and will play the rest of the course in the Sports Lorca. The forward did not have the desired prominence in the Cadiz team and Real Murcia wants him to take minutes in the Artés Carrasco team.