In the late 1970s, while she was exiled in Madrid and suffering economic hardship, the Mexican writer Elena Garro sold a portrait that her friend, the Spanish painter Ramón Gaya, had made of her some thirty years earlier. The money helped the author survive for a while, but since then the whereabouts of the painting had been uncertain. Almost half a century later, the work will be exhibited in the museum dedicated to Gaya, in Murcia, as part of the exhibition From writer to writerwhich opened this September 27.

The painting done by Gaya is one of the few works that captured the beauty of Garro, author of the novel Memories of the future and more literary works. However, only a few knew him and he had become one of the myths in the writer’s biography, since she got rid of him after fleeing Mexico due to her controversial participation in the student movement of 1968.

The full-length portrait of Garro, in ocher tones, made by Juan Soriano, and the pencil drawing by the Spaniard José Antonio Peláez are known. But Gaya’s portrait had been the most elusive. Now, thanks to the museum exhibition in Murcia, it can finally be seen: in it you can see a slim, beautiful Garro, with blonde hair on her shoulder, a dark green blouse with a turtleneck and short sleeves, and a hat. with a light veil, reminiscent of Balenciaga designs, that crowns the writer.

The painting arrived at the Ramón Gaya Museum in 2018. The family that had it in their possession gave it on loan and that year it was exhibited for a few weeks without much fuss or even identifying the writer, and then it went to the museum’s warehouse, where he spent about six years.

But at the beginning of 2024, the current director of the museum, Rafael Fuster, identified it and decided to include it in the exhibition that has just been inaugurated and which includes portraits that Gaya made of several writers, including other Mexicans.

The wandering destiny of the painting is reminiscent of Garro’s own work and life: he wrote, he kept the manuscripts in trunks that were lost and years later they reappeared. Because, as she wrote, everything is forgotten but it is forgotten only for a time. And that seems to have happened with this portrait.

The Spanish exile

In 1937, Elena Garro and Ramón Gaya met in Spain, during the civil war. The young writer had traveled with her husband, Octavio Paz, Juan de la Cabada, Silvestre Revueltas and other Mexican artists to participate in the Second International Congress of Antifascist Writers. A couple of years later, both met again in Mexico, when Gaya arrived as part of the Spanish exile fleeing Francoism and the Second World War.

It was then that Gaya portrayed Garro. The date of the painting is estimated to be 1942. Tomás Segovia, Concha de Albornoz and Salvador Moreno, among others, also posed for the painter, who also dedicated himself to capturing scenes of the Chapultepec Forest and the city of Cuernavaca. “Gaya was part of the Spanish migration to Mexico and immediately joined the group of intellectuals of the time, which included Octavio Paz, Elena Garro, Xavier Villaurrutia and more,” says Rafael Fuster, director of the museum dedicated to the painter.

Gaya was an atypical case, since politics barely intervenes in her painting, despite the context in which she lived. Melancholy and loneliness marked him: his wife died during the war and he had to send his daughter away. He spent years alone in Mexico, until he returned to Spain and married in 1978. “He was guided by beauty, he was passionate about the great masters but especially Velázquez, about whom he wrote several important writings and, in addition, we must remember that Ramón Gaya is the first painter to receive the Velázquez prize, which in painting is the equivalent of the Cervantes in literature. Nor should we forget that he was a painter who wrote about art and that is why this exhibition recovers that relationship with other writers,” adds Fuster.

The lost painting

During the decades of the fifties and sixties, Elena Garro proudly exhibited in the houses she lived in in the Condesa and Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhoods, in Mexico City, the portraits that her painter friends had made of her and that, as a result of the events of In 1968, she had to sell to survive.

After the massacre of October 2 in Tlatelolco, Garro was accused of being part of a “communist plot” to overthrow the Mexican Government, to which she retorted by saying that Mexican intellectuals, many of them her friends, were responsible for having encouraged young people to demonstrate. The statements earned him widespread contempt for aligning himself with the repressive government of President Gustavo Díaz Ordaz and he went unpublished for 12 years.

The first portrait that the writer sold was the one made by Juan Soriano. Garro wrote that he managed to sell it in 1969, thanks to the intervention of Ricardo Mestre. The Anarchistanother Spaniard exiled in Mexico who dedicated himself to selling antiques and art. The work was auctioned for 8,000 pesos at the time, although she estimated its value at 100,000, as she noted in her diaries.

In 1984, Garro left a note about that painting: “Why do the objects that I loved so much suddenly chase me at midnight? My full-length portrait, painted in all the honey yellows, with pale canary hair tied at the nape of my neck, and a necklace of lime green paper beads, looking at me with those terribly sad eyes? I have my hands linked. Behind, a closed door. I don’t know where it leads. It always worried me. He was a Soriano from the best era…”.

That painting of Garro done by Soriano even inspired a poem by Octavio Paz, titled to a portrait: Escorted by yellow / a young woman advances, stops. / Something, invisible, / threatens and fascinates her. / Velvet and peach / They join forces in her dress. / The pale reflections of her hair / are autumn on a river….

This painting, after years of comings and goings, was integrated into the collection of the Juan Soriano museum in Cuernavaca, Morelos.

The pencil drawing that José Antonio Peláez, brother of the writer Francisco Tario, made of Garro was part of the book 21 Women of Mexico, in which portraits of Frida Kahlo, Guadalupe Marín, and María Asúnsolo appear. Each drawing was accompanied by a text written by a man, like Diego Rivera or Paz.

Elena’s, however, was the only one that included very brief texts by four authors: Jorge Luis Borges, José Bergamín, José Bianco and Adolfo Bioy Casares, Garro’s great love, who wrote: “Elena, the happiest adventure of the creation”. That portrait, along with the drawings of the other 20 women, was exhibited in 2016 at the Museum of Modern Art of Mexico, as part of the commemorative events for Garro’s centenary.

However, the painting done by Ramón Gaya was not known until now. There are no photographs on the internet. Nothing. It had become a mystery, more due to the political and personal circumstances that led Elena Garro to sell it in Spain at the end of the seventies.

The journalist Carlos Landeros, who interviewed the author on several occasions and published the book I, Elena Garro (Lumen, 2008), he remembers seeing it in the sixties in the main living room of his mansion in Las Lomas: “It was a large painting, although not full-length like the one Soriano did. “I remember Elena wearing a hat, that was the most distinctive detail.”

The trail

In her diaries and notes, Elena Garro left several clues, some erroneous, about the whereabouts of the painting. In a letter dated June 15, 1983 to one of her best friends, the diplomat and writer Ninfa Santos, Garro gave the most accurate information about the sale of the Gaya in Madrid.

“The only thing that had taken me out of Mexico was the portrait of Gaya. I went to sell it. That painter is valued very highly. I remember that hot afternoon at the Seiquer Gallery. They spread the portrait on the floor and at my urgency, they called a very rich man, who came running when he found out that it was a Gaya,” he wrote.

The unidentified man saw the painting spread out on the floor and asked: ‘Who is that divine woman?!’

—A stranger! Garro answered.

But the owner of the gallery, the writer noted, turned red and said: “No, no, it’s this lady!”, and pointed at her. The painting was sold and with that money, which is unknown how much, the author paid for a month’s hotel and food in Spain, where she was exiled between 1974 and 1980, the bloodiest years of her life, as she came to live in a beggars’ shelter. Around that time Garro also recovered his Spanish nationality.

Rafael Fuster, director of the museum dedicated to Gaya, explains that much of the painter’s work is in private collections and little by little they have been integrated into the collection of the museum in Murcia, where he was originally from. “Just as this family brought us Garro’s painting on loan, there are other works that have reached us. Gaya, when she returned to Spain, brought a lot of her work thinking about putting it all together for her museum and we can say that there is an important collection that has to do with Mexico,” Fuster explained.

Along with Garro’s painting, the museum plans to exhibit a letter from Octavio Paz written to Ramón Gaya.

There is only one image of Elena Garro posing next to the portrait made by Gaya. It is a photograph, apparently taken in June 1972, where the writer is seen sitting in the living room of her house and part of the painting can be seen, although the poor quality of the image does not allow it to be seen in detail. That image was taken shortly before the writer and her daughter, Helena Paz Garro, fled Mexico illegally for fear of alleged death threats as a result of the 1968 movement, thus beginning a 20-year self-exile in Nueva York, Madrid and Paris, until his return to Mexican lands at the beginning of the nineties.

a marriage

There is a fourth portrait of Elena Garro that remains a mystery, since its whereabouts are unknown. The mystery is even greater because he appears there with Octavio Paz. Made by the Spanish José Moreno Villa, in the black and white image that is preserved of the work, both writers have a look of dissatisfaction, of wanting to be somewhere else but together, just as their marriage was.

Helena Paz Garro, daughter of the writers, left in her Memoirs (Planeta, 2005) some notes on the painting, although he mistakenly attributed it to a painter called “Villaseñor” and not to Moreno Villa. “Juan Soriano painted a very good portrait of my mother… The same as Ramón Gaya. Villaseñor (sic), the Spanish painter, also made him a beautiful canvas. Given this, my father complained to his friends: ‘Why don’t they paint me?’ ‘Because you are chubby, and you have no angles,’ most of the painters answered. However, he begged Villaseñor so much that he included him in a portrait he had made of my mother,” wrote the writers’ daughter.

Years later, Helena Paz noted, on one of the many times her parents separated, Paz apparently took the painting. The writers’ daughter wrote that the painting was possibly destroyed in the fire that consumed Octavio Paz’s apartment on Paseo de la Reforma, in the nineties. However, it is highly unlikely that the poet kept the painting and had it displayed in the home he shared with his second wife, Marie-José Tramini, especially since he did everything in his power to erase Elena. Garro of his biography. That painting, by the Paz Garro couple, is a mystery that still persists.