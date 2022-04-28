An the top of the German Football Association (DFB) there is no place for a woman in the coming years, as always for 122 years. The “Football can do more” initiative founded by Katja Kraus and eight other women from the football business could not change that. In the past month, the DFB Bundestag has settled with the tormenting and paralyzing power struggles of the recent past and replaced almost the entire male leadership team of the past few years. But the demand for a gender-equitable dual leadership, even in the biggest crisis of the association, the footballers still fought against all the different interests together. A woman alone at the head of the association, which represents around seven million members, including around one million women and girls, was unimaginable there anyway. In the end, two men decided to fight for the presidential post. “The fact that men prefer to distribute power among themselves is not only found in football,” says Katja Kraus. “But there it is far from being sufficiently questioned.”

For connoisseurs of the German soccer scene it is nevertheless clear: With Katja Kraus there was definitely a woman who could have turned the male soccer hierarchy upside down and put the DFB on female legs for the first time with a candidacy. The 51-year-old Hessin has been the strongest female voice in German football for around twenty years. She has long since proven her leadership skills in various positions in the football and sports business. As managing partner of the sports marketing agency Jung von Matt/sports, as a long-standing member of the supervisory board at Adidas, as a board member for over eight years at Hamburger SV. It is closely networked with the political and media operations. There is also no lack of requests to assume responsibility in a Bundesliga club in a leading position. And the former goalkeeper of FSV Frankfurt was also successful on the pitch: Vice world champion, European champion, multiple German champion.