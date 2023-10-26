VK Messenger analytics: 40% of users record audio messages

40 percent of users record audio messages, and the most active ones send more than 100 voice messages per week, according to a press release from VK Messenger received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

Analysts studied the audience profile of audio messages and found that since the beginning of 2023, 39 million people have used this function, sending 13.2 billion voice messages. Women use them more often than men, sending 60 percent of these messages. At the same time, the longest audio message was recorded by a man: its duration was 356 minutes.

55 percent of audio messages are sent by young people (18-24 years old), 20 percent by teenagers (14-17 years old), 18 percent by users aged 25 to 34 years. “The top regions by the number of audio messages sent included Moscow, St. Petersburg, Krasnodar Territory, Novosibirsk Region and Chelyabinsk Region,” the message said.

Most often, voice messages are sent from smartphones with the Android operating system – 56 percent; owners of Xiaomi Redmi 9C, Samsung Galaxy A32 and Samsung Galaxy A51 send the most audio messages.

Previously, the video conferencing platform “VK Calls” added a new unique feature – now you can send a reaction not only by pressing a button, but also by gestures.