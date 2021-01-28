A portable Xbox is not viable. Even if it is the wish of many. We recently saw how a fan imagined an Xbox Series Z would be, a supposed portable Xbox. And while it looked really interesting as a prototype, it was clear that such a device, if it came into existence, would cost too much. However, the truth is that the idea of ​​a portable Xbox is not viable, according to a former Xbox executive, and not because they had not thought this within the green brand.

Ever wonder why a portable Xbox console has never seen the light of day? Robbie Bach, who was on Xbox between 2001 and 2010, said that proposals for a portable Xbox system were a constant, but they never stopped being an internal proposal that died as a project.

Xbox Series X signed by Phil Spencer up for auction

A portable Xbox is not viable according to a former Xbox executive

In a recent interview with Robbie Bach during the New York Game Awards, what Gamespot transcribed, he dived into some of the reasons the company has avoided making a portable system for so long. As Bach explains, during his time at Xbox, he had to see at least three teams that presented a portable Xbox. Something curious that she mentions is that they always called her “Xboy”, something like the Xbox Gameboy. And all three times it was simply decided not to go ahead with the project.

When asked about the reasons why a portable Xbox is not viable, he went into some detail. To understand why it simply isn’t feasible, he explains, you have to compare the production of a handheld to building a completely new Xbox system from scratch. Given that, definitely the brand still preferred to keep focus on main consoles, especially since the Xbox brand still needs to consolidate in the market. What does not close the doors to the future.